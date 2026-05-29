The end result is that the public will wait till the end of time before any but a witheringly small number of elected members, and especially those in cabinets, dare to step out of line. A mixture of weakness, self-interest and laziness leaves them cowed. Fearful of what they have witnessed when, on rare occasions, one of their number has spoken out of turn. They have seen the cutting glances, the dismissive words of rebuke or challenge, meted out by chief executives or sidekick council leaders and have decided on the quiet life, freely translated as total submission. Linked with the prospect of seeing their bank accounts credited by £21,000-odd a year for a couple of days’ work a week.