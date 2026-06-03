I wanted to write something – anything – positive for a change. Not so much bitching at councils or the clowns who run them.
Something...
But I just haven’t got it in me right now.
Certainly not when Gwynedd Council screwed things up so badly over the holiday weekend. So badly, indeed, that it’s almost as if they have suddenly taken a play from the Ceredigion County Council playbook, heaven forbid. The last thing us hard-pressed local taxpayers need is another local authority screwing up – as if that would ever happen.
So, I had to pinch myself to make sure it was Gwynedd that I’m writing about. Not Ceredigion. But don’t think for one minute that I’ve gone soft on that lot down in Aberaeron. Nope.
And after the way Gwynedd screwed up, they fully deserve a dose of butt-kicking, Ceredigion style.
Who is the moron sitting up in Caernarfon on Shirehall Street who had the bright idea to give the go ahead to road works in Barmouth right in time for the bank holiday weekend?
Whoever you are, take a bow. If you ever need a job at another council, make sure you stick the screw up on your CV and you’ll be a shoo in to join Eifion’s cabal of clowns down in Aberaeron. The office even comes with a pretty decent view of the dredging works at the harbour there too.
Whoever this Gwynedd pen pusher is, they royally screwed up.
The Cambrian News inbox was overheating with complaints from residents and councillors - yes, Gwynedd councillors actually represent their people and aren’t afraid of their council CEO and use their own minds and voices - to describe the nightmare people faced over the hottest weekend of the year so far.
The main road through the town was closed off and unmanned traffic lights caused chaos.
People were stuck in their cars for hours.
Poor towns people had to get out and try and direct cars to try and undo the gridlock.
Four hours! That’s how long it took to get through the town.
Bloody ridiculous.
It was so bad that an ambulance crew had to abandon their emergency vehicle, take their gear and run through streets to respond to a life-and-death call on the beach.
So, council numptyof the week, whoever you are, well done.
Kudos for ignoring all of the warnings from people in advance that there was going to be chaos.
But silly me. Council morons who make bureaucratic decisions bringing bureaucratic chaos don’t live in the same world as you and I. Nope. They’re a special breed.
There must be a training school somewhere that disconnects their arses from the rest of their body that allows them to think that it’s a good idea to stick up lights and shut down Barmouth.
God knows that with the chaos that always occurs up the road in Llanbedr over that 17th Century bridge, the slightest snafu in traffic brings chaos.
The Cae Glas gardens road closure for flood defence work runs until 12 June.
Whoever you are, just know that a formal complaint sent to Gwynedd Council and the YGC consultancy agency working on the Barmouth Flood Defence Scheme.
Barmouth councillor Wendy Cleaver is also up in arms. These are her words – so Ceredigion councillors take note of what real councillors do and say: “What happened in Barmouth on bank holiday Monday was, unfortunately, not a surprise. It was an outcome which was warned about, documented, and foreseeable. That it happened regardless is something I find deeply troubling, and the community deserves a full and honest account of why.
“The council was advised in advance by me and the town council, that proceeding with a road closure during a peak bank holiday weekend carried serious risks.
“We did not simply raise concerns; we provided workable solutions. Everyone was rejected. We were assured that traffic light management, which operated effectively on the Saturday and Sunday, would remain in place. On Monday, it did not materialise. The consequences speak for themselves.
“The town experienced a day of complete gridlock. Emergency vehicles, including the coastguard, ambulance and police could not get through and struggled to reach those in need, having to abandon their vehicles to attend incidents. Traffic Enforcement Officers on the ground were unable to prevent drivers from abandoning vehicles, parking on pavements, and blocking coach bays, forcing coaches onto double yellow lines. The town did not function. Some businesses have reported that Sunday, when traffic management was in place, was the busier and a more successful trading day. People stuck in their vehicles for much of Monday were not spending in our town’s shops. Barmouth lost out, in every sense.”
Barmouth Town Council warned for weeks that it would be a mess. And they were right, and are demanding answers from Gwynedd. Good luck with that.
Did it ever cross the mind of some real person there with a brain to start the works after the summer?
If he worked for Ceredigion, he’d be up for promotion.
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