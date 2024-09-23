Our politicians have a tightrope to walk. They need tax revenues to pay for these things we all want. But too much tax and they kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. If plundering wealth stifles economic growth, the only way is down. Let’s not pretend that this balancing act is easy, because it isn’t. We can’t demand the miracle of jam today and forever. But we should expect our leaders to apply themselves diligently to these issues and to demonstrate respect for our money.