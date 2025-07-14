But let’s take it from where the university plonks us. Pooled funds are investment vehicles that collect capital from individual investors to create a single portfolio. But they have managers, who would presumably be only too pleased to let Aberystwyth University know if BAE Systems was currently in the pool, or perhaps had been or was sometimes. But the university is not going to ask that question, and it knows quite well that such an inquiry by the press would be rebuffed.