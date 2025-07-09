We know that lots of people were struggling to find an NHS dentist so in the past couple of years nearly 43,000 new dental patients have received a full course of treatment since 2022 and a further 22,000 people have had urgent treatment across the region thanks to changes the Welsh Labour Government made to the current dental contract to improve access. Those are people in Mid and West Wales receiving treatment locally. And now we’re working on a new NHS contract, which will put people’s oral health needs first.