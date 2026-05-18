Who remembers the shenanigans over the Hunting Act 2004? Many hundreds of hours of Parliamentary time were wasted with the legislation bouncing back and forth between the Commons and the Lords. Using the Parliament Acts, the Lords’ concerns were overruled, and we got a lousy piece of legislation that didn’t satisfy anyone.
Just recently, with the end of a Parliamentary Session, The Terminally Ill Adults End of Life Bill (a Private Member’s Bill) failed to become law, because the Lords had not debated all the amendments in the available time. This has caused anguish for some (Mike Stevens, Letters, Cambrian News, 6 May), and led to criticism of the House of Lords. I haven’t followed the debate closely enough to judge whether the legislation was deliberately blocked. Certainly it left the Commons with its proponents, Kim Leadbeater MP and Lord Falconer, acknowledging that the bill needed careful scrutiny, and relying on the Lords to do just that.
The final majority in the Commons was 23, down from 55 who had approved it in principle in 2024. It suggests that following scrutiny, there was some genuine anxiety with the detail of the legislation. The Scottish Parliament debated the matter and rejected it by 69 to 57. 70% of the public may support assisted dying, but it is clear that when looking at the details of how this might work, our elected legislators are more circumspect.
Personally, I am anxious about assisted dying. That view is shared by all of my medically qualified acquaintances (most of whom are now retired). However, as a 65 year old, I completely accept that my opinion could change based on future experience.
All my colleagues have provided terminal care at some point during their careers; some were Palliative Care specialists. That means that most if not all of us will at some point have prescribed and/or administered very high doses of pain relief (usually Diamorphine) to terminally ill patients, in the full knowledge that death might well be hastened. But the intention was to relieve suffering, and not to end a life. It’s a fine but important difference.
At the end of the day, my opinion is of no more relevance than anyone else’s. The key point is that we get this legislation right, and that requires proper debate and scrutiny in both Houses of Parliament.
So, I worry deeply when Kim Leadbeater proposes using the Parliament Acts to force the issue through. That runs a real risk of leading to bad law, and this issue is far too important for that to happen. We are legislating for the intentional ending of a human life; safeguards are critical.
I also worry, that this specific legislation may be used to criticise the Lords, and then proceed to knee-jerk, ill thought through changes as to how our democracy works. The last of the Hereditary Peers have now been ejected from the Lords. That is probably right, although sad that we have lost some hard working, dedicated wise old heads.
There may be a case for changing the make-up and role of the Lords, but it needs to be done carefully, with proper consultation and discussion. No system of democracy is perfect, but let us not come up with something worse.
So how are we to proceed with Assisted Dying? It should have been included in the recent King’s Speech opening this new session of Parliament, with all parties agreeing to a free vote by MPs and Lords. That way, sufficient time would have been made available for proper debate and scrutiny. It would have given Parliament the opportunity to be at its best.
That is how we get good law.
Keep local services going!
You will find some of the most helpful people on the planet in Penparcau Post Office. Delyth the Post Mistress tells me that DVLA are threatening once again to take Vehicle Tax renewal from post offices, and put it all on line. That sounds OK until you have a problem, and waste hours listening to music or dealing with artificial stupidity. So please make the point; renew your Vehicle Tax in your local post office. It costs you no more and they get a fee which helps to protect the future of your local services.
They say charity begins at home; well so does the economy! Always use your custom to support local businesses and services.
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