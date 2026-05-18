Just recently, with the end of a Parliamentary Session, The Terminally Ill Adults End of Life Bill (a Private Member’s Bill) failed to become law, because the Lords had not debated all the amendments in the available time. This has caused anguish for some (Mike Stevens, Letters, Cambrian News, 6 May), and led to criticism of the House of Lords. I haven’t followed the debate closely enough to judge whether the legislation was deliberately blocked. Certainly it left the Commons with its proponents, Kim Leadbeater MP and Lord Falconer, acknowledging that the bill needed careful scrutiny, and relying on the Lords to do just that.