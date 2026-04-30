Continuing with, as an example, Ceredigion Penfro, it’s a safe bet that people living either in Ceredigion or in Pembrokeshire will feel no close affinity with places at opposite ends of their new electoral territory. As with voters, newly-elected SMs living in south Pembrokeshire (and that’s where a majority on party lists live) will probably know little, if anything, about life in north Ceredigion. Minor parties may end up with more SMs, but what will be the quality and the nature of the representation they offer?