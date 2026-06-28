There’s also a basic level unease. Voters are having foisted on them someone who hasn’t been an MP for 19 years and whose main qualification for entry to Downing Street is that he’s improved the Manchester bus service. I know we’re all obliged to love buses, but the unofficial Commons No10 appointments board currently in session should expect from the winning candidate more than a public transport gold star. Even if that’s augmented by Buddy Holly glasses and a set of dazzling white teeth.