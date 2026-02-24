These big and difficult questions have got to be owned by our political leaders. But remember, we appoint them. So when we ask why our much loved and vital local hospitals are being downgraded, we need to look in the mirror. Petitions and protest marches are all very well but our chance to demand change comes in May. Will you bother to vote? Will you vote same old or for more socialism/different colour, and expect something better? Or are you prepared to think out of the box, to demand change and to vote for it?