For those who looked, there was writing on the wall. Britain had been unable to take a single capital warship (Fleet Carrier or Battleship) from laying down to commissioning in the five years of the Second World War. Ships were being started, built and others commissioned, but the process was slow. By contrast in the US, it took 18-24 months to build a Fleet Carrier; the fastest (USS Essex) was 14 months. Comparing war torn Britain with the continental US isn’t entirely fair, and there had been a herculean effort to produce armaments, but our ability to create wealth was beginning to lag before 1945.