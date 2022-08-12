Plaid Cymru is spineless in dealing properly with Jonathan Edwards

However, upon arrival I discovered just three candidates listed, and as such only the Liberal Democrats had failed to tap my door. So, with Labour and Conservatives not on the ballot, with the Liberals not bothering to pitch up (as well as remaining stubbornly stuck on my electoral naughty step for their part in introducing university tuition fees), the choice fell between Plaid and the independent. I re-read leaflets then voted for the independent. A knife-edge decision to reject Plaid that all of a sudden feels vindicated.