In the case of the B4405 between Bryncrug and the Minfforddjunction at the A487 (a road I have used almost every day for over thirty years)factors such as a kerb projecting into the road on a narrow bend just north ofDolffanog, which has nudged cars towards oncoming vehicles and causedcollisions. Or a lack of vision at a narrow section just south of Dolffanogcaused by a failure to remove roadside vegetation. Or confusing signage - thereare two different speed limits signed all the way from Dolffanog toAbergynolwyn, depending on which approach to the B4405 drivers use. And at thetop of Rhiw Staerdywyll (the one-way hill meeting the B4405 at Dolffanog) acollision has nearly happened at least once due to misleading signage.