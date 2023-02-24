Letter to the Editor: It seems that the usual reaction by highway authorities whenthere are collisions on a stretch of road is, rather than understand andaddress the causes, simply reduce the speed limit. This tends to be done evenwithout evidence that the primary cause of the collisions is speed.
While it is drivers who ultimately cause collisions and notroads, there are factors making collisions more likely to happen to drivers whodo not adjust their driving to suit the conditions.
In the case of the B4405 between Bryncrug and the Minfforddjunction at the A487 (a road I have used almost every day for over thirty years)factors such as a kerb projecting into the road on a narrow bend just north ofDolffanog, which has nudged cars towards oncoming vehicles and causedcollisions. Or a lack of vision at a narrow section just south of Dolffanogcaused by a failure to remove roadside vegetation. Or confusing signage - thereare two different speed limits signed all the way from Dolffanog toAbergynolwyn, depending on which approach to the B4405 drivers use. And at thetop of Rhiw Staerdywyll (the one-way hill meeting the B4405 at Dolffanog) acollision has nearly happened at least once due to misleading signage.
Most seriously, long periods when road markings are missing.Try following the bends along Talyllyn lake in the dark and rain when there isno indication where the road is going; it is hardly surprising that vehiclescollide when it is difficult for drivers to position their cars precisely dueto a missing centre line.
I wonder if all these issues were picked up by the surveycommissioned by Gwynedd Council’s highways department (and paid for by you andme).
Readers should also know that last year, during the periodthe stretch along the lake had no markings, new road markings were done onthree miles of road from Abergynolwyn to Talyllyn lake - then shortly after coveredover by resurfacing work!
I would question whether Gwynedd Council are capable ofrunning a consultation and making rational decisions on the management ofroads.
Andrew Currie,
Abergynolwyn