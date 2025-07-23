Eluned Morgan and I will be standing against each other in next year’s Senedd election in the new constituency of Ceredigion~Penfro – she is top of the Labour list and I am top of the Plaid list. As such, I’ll be responding to the Health Board’s Clinical Services consultation on hospital services in our area. I wonder whether Eluned will? The people are responding in droves to the consultation, their politicians also need to respond and show leadership. This is the most significant reconfiguration proposal for hospital services affecting mid and west Wales in a generation – and it was not mentioned by Eluned in her rose-tinted portrayal of healthcare in our area.