Sniff. Do you smell that… that stench. Yep, there’s something definitely off at the Welsh Government. And not only does it smell bad, it looks bad. And when First Minister Eluned Morgan weighs in and speaks up, then you know it’s got to be mildly concerning to her.
First off, last week, the Senedd collectively – and purposefully – pulled a cover over its head when it voted NOT to adopt a policy on nepotism. Yep, you read that right. As far as it’s concerned, it sees nothing wrong with offering jobs for the boys and girls. It’s ok to keep Cardiff Bay largesse all in the family.
Believe it or not - Senedd members recommended concealing information about politicians giving jobs to their family and friends despite a clear conflict of interest.
When the Senedd expands to 96 members next year, politicians will be banned from giving jobs to their own family members – which has been commonplace over the past 26 years.
But a loophole will remain allowing politicians to employ each other’s family. The classic case of you scratching my back and I’ll scratch yours.
More than 15 of the current 60 Senedd members have employed family members, directly or indirectly, in the past and 10 currently do so. Now, the Senedd’s standards committee, which handles complaints against politicians, has suggested the names of family members be withheld from the public register of interests.
Gosh, the optics are simply blinding.
But just when you thought it couldn’t get worse… it does.
The First Minister has read the riot act to the Welsh public service. They’re simply not turning up at work. They had the right to work from home during the pandemic. But that was five years ago. Now they’re staying away from their desks.
Ms Morgan has now warned the pencil pushers that if they don’t turn up they will lose their buildings. In Aberystwyth, the new £20m office in Aberystwyth is occupied just 15 per cent of the working week by staffers. Across all Welsh Government buildings, the daily office attendance in March was 16 per cent.
Great, isn’t it… jobs for the family. Just show your face once in a blue moon.
Comments
