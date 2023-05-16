There will be those who will suggest that the church should stay out of politics, but that’s a daft thing to say. Old Testament prophets like Amos understood this which is why they declared that God expects certain standards from every society, and that there are no opt out clauses for anyone. Christians believe, or at least they should believe, that there is no such thing as a ‘sacred-secular divide’. God created everything and so He has the right to pass judgement on everything we say and do.