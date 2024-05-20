All of this would suggest that there are lots of votes to be won, not least because a quarter of evangelical respondents who plan on voting have said they are undecided on who to vote for. So how can candidates win their support? It would appear that ‘the biggest factor influencing how evangelicals will vote is the impact that their vote will have on others. 58% of respondents say that one of the main factors that determines which party they vote for is who they believe will best help those most in need’.