The New Testament uses a Greek word that describes their attitude very succinctly. It translates as ‘patient endurance’ and it points to our capacity to ‘hold out’ or to ‘bear up’ in the face of adversity. The word is used in the Book of Revelation for example where the apostle John shows us just how difficult, indeed how dangerous it could be a Christian in the latter half of the first century. ‘’I am your brother’ he writes ‘in the suffering, the kingdom and the patient endurance that are ours in Christ Jesus’. John as we know had been exiled to the island of Patmos and Christians were being severely persecuted in parts of the Roman empire.