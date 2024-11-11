We will soon be entering the Advent season when we can enjoy singing carols and scoff lots of mince pies again. But in the midst of all the festivities we’d be foolish to forget that at the heart of the Christmas story is the amazing claim that the eternal Son of God chose to become a normal human being. As Michael Card says, ‘No fiction as fantastic and wild: A mother made by her own child. The hopeless babe who cried was God Incarnate and man deified’. The apostle John put it this way: ‘The Word became flesh and blood and moved into the neighbourhood’ (Message Translation). He did this to show us how to live in ways that please God, which will inevitably mean creating a different culture. Indeed one well known Christian commentator talks of a ‘Christian counter culture’.