That is why I appreciate the ‘big story’ I find in the Bible. It helps me understand the relationship that should exist between church and state. Starting with the creation of the universe it ends with the glorious vision of a new heaven and a new earth, free of sickness, death and selfish human behaviour. In other words, it tells us that we are living between the resurrection and the second coming of Jesus, and the church exists to serve Him as well as praise Him.