First and foremost, Trump was clearly suggesting that God had influenced the direction of the bullet that failed to kill him. I have no problem believing God could and possibly did do that, although I think the reason he gave is little more debatable! But it was his use of the word ‘saved’ that really caught my attention. The God of the Bible is definitely in the ‘saving business’ although it has to be stressed in a much more wonderful way than Mr Trump was describing.