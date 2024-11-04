This is why we need to remember that the day is coming when this sad, hurting world will be replaced by a new heaven and a new earth and love ‘o’er the universe will reign’. God hasn’t promised to ‘repair’ this broken world, He is going to create a new one, free from every form of suffering and evil. The apostle John understood this which is why he could write: “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the old heaven and the old earth had disappeared,’ adding, ‘‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”