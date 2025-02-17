Lucy Pat’s husband, Bill, is nothing if not a man of faith. We have known that ever since we first met him but his reaction to his wife’s death has only reinforced that conviction that in the most remarkable way. Bill is convinced she is in glory of course but he also took a picture of her damaged body and said he wants to show it to the man who is thought to have done it. He wants to tell him that he will forgive him because he has been forgiven too.