King Solomon would serve as a good role model. The Bible tells us that when God asked what He could do for Him Solomon replied that he wanted a discerning (literally listening) heart so that he could govern His people and be able to distinguish between right and wrong. God, we are told, was delighted to hear this so much so that Solomon was promised that he would have ‘no equal among kings.’ Wouldn’t it be great if history were to judge our new government and especially our new Prime Minister as ‘the best ever’?