Second homes: Make planning permission compulsory
Editor: It was sad to read correspondence from Simon Jenkins (Letters, Cambrian News, 17 August) regarding the proposed hike in the council tax payable on his holiday home. It is tempting to think that a moratorium could be introduced on second homes that had been in continued possession for some time. But what would the cut-off be? Two years, 20 years or 50 years?
The kernel of the problem and the solution lies in Mr Jenkins’ last paragraph and I partially quote: “The house will surely become a holiday let, or simply sold to someone richer”
Unfortunately, as this is probably true, it leads us to the solution, namely planning consent. This must immediately become compulsory for second home purchases, to avoid the spectre of exclusively Airbnb towns. With regard to business rates, levies on such existing holiday-let properties must be assessed at a realistic level and duly enforced.
Alternatively, and perhaps more acceptable, the sum due should be based as a percentage of the gross, not net, income received from such a property, rather than a flat rate.
If this were carried out, then possibly properties such as Mr Jenkins’ house might remain at a more manageable level. However, it should be appreciated that, as Mr Glyn Thomas, an Orthopaedic Surgeon who was raised in and retired back to Aberdyfi, once memorably told me that “tourism is whore-ism.”
Two examples of the knock-on effects of the holiday industry are that Aberdyfi’s primary school has had to close, and many local job vacancies cannot be filled.
Indeed, my neighbour informs me that reasonably local to Aberdyfi, there are approaching 120 such vacancies. There are no people because there are no homes they can afford.
The problem is serious, deep reaching and must be confronted.
Sion Griffiths,
Trawsgoed
