Send fewer Welsh MPs to Westminster

Editor,

The points in your Editorial (We need full representation in the Commons, Cambrian News, 6 April) are well made, but the problem with leaving things as they are is that there are significant imbalances in the population of constituencies.

Like it or not, we currently have a First Past the Post system (only just over a decade ago, the people of the UK voted to keep this). If this is to respect democracy, then all constituencies need to be approximately the same size.

As you point out, this is the first review to be carried out in a quarter of a century. Many people will in fact see this as a perfectly reasonable and indeed necessary process, which is carried out by an independent organisation for the whole of the United Kingdom. It’s not quite right to suggest that this has been devised by a particular Government to do down one part of the country.

The issue with large rural constituencies is of course true; perhaps one of the few good things to have come out of the pandemic is the take up of Zoom etc, which goes some way to make this more manageable.