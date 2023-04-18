Fifteen years later, a massive compounding issue was highlighted. This time it was “Mr Mad” on Steve Wright in the Afternoon (Radio 1 in those days if you’re old enough!). He rabbited on about “the demographic time-bomb nightmare”. Yet again no one listened (seriously), and now the chickens are coming home. As Felix points out there is £57 billion of informal care in the UK which is the same as the Schools budget in England. Right now over 10 per cent of the adult population in Ceredigion are unpaid carers, and with a third of us going to be over 65 in the not too distant future, this is a serious and worsening problem.