Tesco traffic lights are a mystery to writer
Sunday 18th September 2022 4:00 pm
Editor, Help! Am I the only person to negotiate the traffic light crossings between Tesco complex and Public Toilets in Aberystwyth with trepidation? I press the button, wait for the green light, then walk towards the central refuge to be faced with a red light and stationary, impatient traffic? There is no equivalent green light the other side and a pedestrian has to be aware of several flows of traffic in many directions.
Brenda Curtis,
Waunfawr
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
