There are all sorts of words and phrases being used now by leaders of local authorities across Wales to describe the deep financial crisis about to be unleashed in the coming weeks on councils.
On councils? On taxpayers. On us all.
And surprise, surprise, councils across mid Wales are getting less than the share doled out to other local authorities in the nation.
The Welsh Government had said overall core revenue funding for local government for 2024/25 will increase by 3.1 per cent.
Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd will each receive less than 3 per cent.
Gwynedd will receive the joint lowest rise at two per cent, with Ceredigion at 2.6 per cent and Powys at 2.8 per cent – while authorities in Newport and Cardiff enjoy rises of more than 4 per cent.
What does that tell you?
Where there’s political clout, there’s more money to go around. It’s the first principle of pork barrelling. It’s that basic.
Time and time again this publication has pointed out that Wales — and funding — stays along the M4 corridor.
Or, putting it bluntly — with the Labour voters.
For all of the noise Plaid Cymru might make being active supporters of Labour in the Senedd, the reality is that’s not worth tuppence. It doesn’t translate into financial clout like votes for Labour do.
The bad news is that the looming black holes in finances for Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd mean our council services will become bare bones basic. As if they’re not already.
We all know money is tight.
But we all know money has been wasted.
What would you do now to have that £250 million spent on 20mph speed limits covering off half of the shortfall in Welsh councils’ finances? Yes, doesn’t it give a whole new meaning to that phrase that hindsight is 20-20?
But powers do exist within the Senedd to tax those who can afford to pay more. Labour hasn’t used those powers.
Maybe getting those who can afford to pay more doing so would be a better use of Plaid time rather than playing the part of Labour’s performing seals in the Senedd.
Then at least those vote for Plaid will see it’s a party of action — and not just words.