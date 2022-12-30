Obviously not Welsh Conservatives who, according to their spokesperson, regard any discussion of independence as “a waste of time and resources”. And there we run out of options. However, while on the topic of Welsh Conservatives, let me take time to tackle Patrick Loxdale, Ceredigion Conservative Association’s Chairman, and his recent political pontifications (‘Why do the left seem so fearful of success?’ - Cambrian News, 30 November). Wild claims that include: the political left seem most prone to be “blinded by their own prejudice”; that “socialism is all about pulling the ladder up behind you”; and bizarrely, that those employed by public services would “do very well to remember” their wages are funded by the “hard work and entrepreneurship that the Left [sic] hate so much”.