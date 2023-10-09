Sadly, the Bible seems to be shaping our culture less and less today. It could even be argued that we are witnessing a similar trend in sections of the church too. A recent poll for example discovered that only six per cent of British adults read or listen to the Bible, while 55 per cent of those who describe themselves as Christians said they never do so. And one evangelical Bishop has gone so far as to say that following its vote to bless same-sex partnerships the Church in Wales has essentially turned its back on the Bible and chosen to “go with contemporary culture”.