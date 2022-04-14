Tory candidate backs no rates on businesses

Editor,

I’ve just read Patrick O’Brien’s column (So, just how seriously do our officials that the threats to the vibrancy of the biggest town in mid Wales? Cambrian News, 31 March) about using the National Library’s collections to open an Aberystwyth art gallery.

What a super idea!

I use the National Library of Wales a lot for PhD research and wish more people could see it for the treasure it is.

As it was, I fully agreed with Mr O’Brien’s ideas for local businesses being exempt from rates and fully endorse this idea on behalf of the Ceredigion Conservatives.

We’re probably not your ideal allies, but if I am elected, it’s the sort of visionary project I’d like to support.