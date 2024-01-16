Politicians of all parties (prosecutions ran from 2000-2015) have failed in their duty on this one. They failed to smell a rat, to ask the difficult question and to demand honest answers. Sir Ed Davey, who loves to point the finger at others and demand their resignation, failed to drill down into this one. As Post Office Minister, it was his responsibility for almost two years from 2010-12. He could do the decent thing, accept some responsibility and offer a genuine apology. But instead he just passes the buck, and that is becoming too typical of the way our political leaders and institutions now operate.