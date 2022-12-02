Today, looking around the UK, echoes of that 1926 General Strike. Workers at Royal Mail have voted for further strike action. Nurses throughout Wales’s NHS organisations have voted to strike. Ongoing strike action by railway staff is escalating. Barristers in England and Wales remain on indefinite, uninterrupted strike. Students are seeing lectures and seminars cancelled as university staff walk out. The army trained to replace striking Border Force officers at ports and airports. Civil servants managing public services from passports to pensions have also voted to take industrial action. Critically for snackers, production of Jacob’s Cream Crackers and Twiglets was put at risk after workers went on strike. Furthermore, teaching unions are demanding an above-inflation pay rise and look set to join a tsunami of stoppages expected to hit throughout a winter of discontent as workers fight to protect their living standards.