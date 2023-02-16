Imagine Aberystwyth accessible for the day-tripper, becoming like Southend and Bognor Regis. Half a million Brummies moaning about the beach every bank holiday. That would change things. Think of the acres of new carparks we would need with an M470 running from Conwy to Cardiff. Great for business, certainly. Not so great for a peaceful writerly resident. Worse still, better transport links would rid me of my go-to excuse for rarely visiting anyone - too far, mate. I would need to develop an alternative convincing reason for not calling on friends and relatives in England. It is undiplomatic to explain I much prefer being here.