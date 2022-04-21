We need the truth about sustainability
Thursday 21st April 2022 11:13 am
The removal of targets for land-based wind turbines has been criticised (Pixabay )
Editor,
This is the last time I write a letter for public consumption. The government has under duress presented its white paper on energy provision. As expected, its offering owes more to political pragmatism than genuine solutions to problems that have been blatantly obvious for at least 40 years.
So what has and is the problem?
The vast majority of the country simply do not want to identify those things we need and those things we want.
Until politicians present the truth about sustainability and the legacy we leave for Earth and all its inhabitants, we will blunder on.It is the most terrible shame that we cannot learn the humility to value what we have, and use less energy! It breaks my heart.
Ian Foster, Aberaeron
