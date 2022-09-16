We need to work together to fight climate change

The Climate Change Committee tell us that there are high levels of concern about the climate within the population. Straw-polls conducted by several local climate action groups in the town centres of Cardigan, Carmarthen, Lampeter, the National Eisteddfod and Pembrokeshire County Show reveal that climate concern is very real in this area. On each occasion, the vast majority report that they perceived the climate and nature crisis as at least a problem with many recognising it as an ”extremely serious crisis”.