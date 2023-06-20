Here’s a trivia question: Name the new leader of Plaid Cymru? Give yourself a point if you named Rhun ap Iorwerth. Now, for the bonus point: Other than seeking independence, tell one thing that he stands for.
Sorry for the cynicism, but it appears as if the party has turned to a man of mystery and few words to be their new leader — and few words is indeed itself unusual given that he pre-political career was as a journalist.
The reality is that the party, which is in something of crisis mode, has opted for the convenient option in choosing a new leader and putting him in place without a full, public debate among its membership on the state of play.
What has changed within the party since the resignation of Adam Price? What’s being done to address its abysmal record on misogyny and bullying? What does he intend to do to restore the reputation of the party?
But perhaps, more importantly, why hasn’t Plaid had a public, deep-cleansing debate on where it went wrong and what it’s doing to put this right?
More broadly, the new leader ought to address what his party stands for. And for whom?
There is a Westminster election due to take place sometime before January 2025. But as things stand now, all we know is that Plaid stands against the Conservatives — don’t the majority of people now? — and is content to be a bedfellow to Labour, backing the party in the Senedd.
Is Plaid Cymru merely Labour light, the low-alcohol version of your summer party drink?
Pardon our cynicism, but it seems as if the party has missed an opportunity to remake and renew itself in a proper leadership campaign. It appears to be in a rush to appear unified so that it can say to voters the small matter of that damning internal report has been dealt with.
Can someone please explain something?
Or don’t the tens of thousands of voters who blindly put their ‘X’ behind the party candidates at least deserve, Mr ap Iorweth, to know for what and whom they’re voting?