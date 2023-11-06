Mevrouw van Haag appeared absolutely furious with me, as though I were personally responsible for these casualties. She also expected me to denounce my country. But I was a feisty teenager and although ambivalent about the Falklands War, once overseas, felt duty bound to prop up our besieged flag and defend the indefensible. I cannot remember the excuses I offered but can recall the emotional discomfort provoked from that lengthy and heated exchange. Suddenly, irrationally, unexpectedly, and over cornflakes (for I did not fancy the horse meat) I had become the proxy target for outrage against British military tactics. In an instant, the welcoming atmosphere to which I was so accustomed in Holland was replaced by an alienating far-from-home sense of isolation.