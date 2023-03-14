You can’t help wondering how much Baroness Morgan of Ely - yes, I refer to the Labour health minister - knows about the problems faced by many of her Mid and West Wales constituents in accessing NHS services generally. How often does she do the rounds and check up? Whatever, Elin Jones should be able to track her down, because the baroness is currently on leave of absence from the House of Lords. So does she miss the comfort of the upper chamber’s red benches? If she does, perhaps she should stop denying herself that pleasure.