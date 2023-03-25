Letter to the Editor: I sincerely hope R Williams of Llanon read your footnote following publication of his/her letter (Why publish letters from transphobes? Cambrian News, 22 February).
Censorship of legitimate views that some may regard as offensive is undemocratic and has no place in our society or indeed the media.
Once again R Williams of Llanon prefers calling anyone who does not comply with his/her viewpoint transphobic. I find this a very lazy way of wrapping a label around someone’s neck to hang them with.
Maybe it’s time for R Williams of Llanon to come out of the ideological rabbit hole and offer some serious reasoned argument to support his/her views.
A Evans,
Tywyn