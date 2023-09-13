Some decisions don’t come easily then. We were faced with a similar challenge last week when we were asked to sign a petition urging the Health Secretary to intervene in the case of a desperately sick 19-year-old. It reads ‘An NHS hospital wants to stop treating a 19-year-old girl who is conscious and wants to seek alternative treatment. But a Court of Protection order stops her and her family from publicly telling their story – she is only known as ‘ST’. This gives her no chance to make her case for life or to raise funds to pay for potential treatment. Please urgently intervene to stop the NHS from enforcing the end of her life and to allow her and her family to make her case in public’.