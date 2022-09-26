Why O’Brien is off the mark on ringing comments

My activities, and the outcomes, are filmed and posted online for all to see. I can provide numerous examples of birds (of several species) that I ringed over 20 years ago that are still alive and well. The oldest ringed bird in the BTO scheme, a Manx Shearwater, lived for over 50 years after it was first caught.Many people will never view human ‘interference’ as acceptable for wild animals. There is, I think, a much larger alternative view point, held by the silent majority, that we need to know as much as we can in order to save what we have. Research in this country is, quite rightly, tightly regulated. It is only allowed to be conducted by trained individuals. The fact that these individuals are often volunteers, who enjoy undertaking these activities as a ‘hobby’, rewarded by helping to save yet another species from being lost, should not be viewed negatively. It is a huge asset to the nation’s conservation programmes that there are such dedicated and highly skilled individuals who will actually spend not insubstantial amounts of their own time and income supporting these projects. In modern parlance it is referred to as ‘citizen science’ or ‘public engagement’ and is one of the major requirements of funding bodies currently.