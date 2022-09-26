Why the mentally ill deserve better treatment

As is the current fashion, he received treatment in the community. Sadly, the support needed was far short of his health needs. He deteriorated over time. He became more and more under the influence of “voices” in his head, encouraging self-harm. His caring family watched for some time, helpless, as his health seriously deteriorated in front of their eyes. But the serious lack of resources available for the severely mentally ill meant that “sectioning” him to a hospital was almost impossible. Neighbours and friends grew increasingly concerned at the lack of support.T