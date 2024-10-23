Tony was another very special man. He was a lovely Christian but not the kind of believer who wanted to occupy a pulpit or share a public platform. He was content to spend his time in the church porch welcoming all and sundry as they turned up for worship. Tony was never in the limelight then, but he simply glowed whenever anyone entered the church. His beaming smile and firm handshake left you in no doubt that he was delighted to see you, and I firmly believe that his welcome played as important a role in the growth of the church as my preaching. Tony embodied the truth that God is thrilled when people turn to Him, whatever their track record. He is by nature a ‘welcoming God’ who wants to extend His love and transforming power to everyone.