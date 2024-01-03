PORTHMADOG manager Steve Williams released last night that two of the Traeth squad have decided to move to pastures new.
Stand-out player Morgan Owen is making the move to Caernarfon Town whilst Shaun Cavanagh, who has been amongst the goals this season, will also ply his trade in the JD Cymru Premier with Aberystwyth Town.
Williams, who recently took over the reins from Craig Papirnyk, said: "Unfortunately both Morgan Owen and Shaun Cavanagh have decided to leave the club, moving to Caernarfon and Aberystwyth.
"Whilst I‘m disappointed seeing both go it’s good to see them get their moves up a level and into the Cymru Premier league where I know both will do well.
"I’d like to thank them both for their efforts this season and wish them well in their new clubs and for the reminder of the season. Pob lwc ogia!"
On a positive note the manager also announced two new arrivals at the club.
"I’m pleased to announce the first two new signings of this transfer window.
"Firstly, Jake Jones joins us from Chirk, but has been working and travelling in New Zealand these past few months.
"Jake is a local lad that’s played for the club before. He is a right sided player and will fit into the squad perfectly.
"Gethin Thomas joins us from Bangor 1876, and like Jake he has also played for the club previously.
"Geth is an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal.
"He’s chomping at the bit to get started and is someone I know well having worked with him previously and ticks all of the boxes for me.
"I’d like to thank Johnno and Bangor 1876 for allowing the transfer go through quickly.
"I’m looking forward to welcoming both and working with them this season, they are strong fit young lads that will strengthen the squad and add to our playing options moving forward.
"We will have further announcements over the next few days."