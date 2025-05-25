CAERNARFON Town’s Darren Thomas has extended his contract for another season.
The Cofi Messi played his 400th match for the first team in March and fans can now look forward to more special displays from their talisman next season.
Club chairman Paul Evans said at the time: “I want to congratulate Darren for reaching this special milestone of playing four hundred competitive matches for the club.
“This is a club record, by a long way, and it’s a tribute to his talents, commitment and efforts that he has achieved something that no one else has done.
“In all my time of following the club I can safely say that Darren is the best player I have seen wearing our colours.
“Darren will be the first to say that it’s a team game and we’ve been lucky to have had many excellent players at the club during this time, but he has been our talisman.”