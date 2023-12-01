People from the Cambrian News region could travel to a protest in Pembrokeshire on Saturday organised by pro Palestinian campaigners.
In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, protestors have stated that they will gather on the old bridge in Haverfordwest on Saturday, December 2, at 2 pm and march to the Marks & Spencer store at the Withybush retail park for a rally and speeches, to target M&S’ ‘financial support’ in Israel’s war on Gaza.
The organisers - Stop the War Coalition Pembrokeshire, Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire and the Palestinian Refugee Project have stated that speeches will be heard from local residents, pro Palestinian campaigners and trade unionists which will aim to highlight M&S’s and other UK companies’ financial backing of the current genocide in Gaza.
The demonstration follows weekly vigils which have been held in Haverfordwest and a recent 200 strong protest in Haverfordwest which targeted Stephen Crabb MP aimed at drawing attention to the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where over 14,000 lives have been tragically lost in what organisers describe as “incessant and indiscriminate bombings by the Israeli army.“
Organisers say the protest seeks to raise awareness of the long standing commercial links between Marks & Spencer and Israel, stating that M&S is just one of a number of British companies which financially gain from Israel’s war on the Palestinian people.
The demonstration also calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and to urge Israel to lift the siege that has deprived the people of Gaza of essential resources such as medical supplies, food, electricity, and water.
Jim Scott of Stop the War Pembrokeshire stated: “It is absolutely vital that we campaign via every route available to us against the unfolding genocide which is currently being inflicted on Gaza and the people of Palestine.
“This means highlighting UK companies who support and financially back Israel’s state terrorism as well as highlighting the UK government’s active support for these war crimes and the UK arms factories directly benefiting and supporting this militarily.
“We’ve seen thousands of innocent civilians and children killed in Gaza in recent weeks by bombs, guns, helicopters, F16’s and drones made and supplied in the UK and in Wales too.
“Marks & Spencer along with the UK Government are not only complicit but actively supporting this genocide financially. It’s vital that we as campaigners do everything we can to expose this.”
Patrick Connellan from the Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire group said: “For 75 years, the apartheid state of Israel has been denying Palestinians basic human rights, forcing them out of their homes, imprisoning thousands; including children in indefinite detention without trial, regularly using torture, illegally occupying and stealing Palestinian land and murdering Palestinians at an alarming rate.
“Israel’s recent ethnic cleansing of Gaza has killed well over 8,000 children. These crimes would not be possible without the backing of the UK Government and British firms financial support. British firms like M&S are profiting from the deaths of Palestinian children. They have blood on their hands. This has to stop.
“The huge movement in support of Palestine still growing day by day on British streets, colleges and workplaces has revealed the truth about Israel and its war on the Palestinian people and the support for this from our own political leaders. We will not stop until Palestine is free!”
Protestors say their message is one of peace, compassion, and a call for an end to the suffering in Gaza.
Weekly vigils have been taking place in Haverfordwest at 7 pm on Castle Square every Friday since the attacks on Gaza began and are expected to continue until calls for a permanent ceasefire are answered.