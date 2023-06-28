This former village hub for sale is nearly 200 years old and comes with two cottages - and a hot tub.
The Old Bakehouse, in Capel Dewi, dates back to 1830 and has in the past been used as both a bakery and as the village’s post office.
The property was extended in 1880, and over the years, it has been modernised while retaining a “wealth” of character features.
The Grade II listed home includes slate roofs and ridge stacks, as well as a King George VI letter box in one window and several sash windows.
On the ground floor, the main reception room includes a wood-burning stove and double French doors through to the kitchen and dining room, which has a part quarry tiled floor, and a stable door to the terraced forecourt.
Upstairs, a polished wood floor landing offers access to two bedrooms, one of which has roof timbers and the former bakery loft loading door, and a family bathroom.
Included with the property are two terraced cottages, each with a further two bedrooms.
The grounds span approximately a third of an acre and include a terraced courtyard, a hot tub, tiered garden areas, and two cabins/studios.
The property is being sold by estate agents Savills for a price of £598,000.
Dan Rees, head of Savills residential sales team in Cardiff, said: ‘Given its history, the Old Bakery has a special place in the heart of Capel Dewi. Inside, it is rich in character features, while the substantial space and flexibility offers a wealth of potential.’