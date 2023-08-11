This former chapel for sale is more than 150 years old - and could be yours for less than £150,000.
Cwmbelan Chapel, in Cwmbelan near Llanidloes, was built in 1858, with a date plate on the front confirming its long history.
The chapel was used as a Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, being in use for services for approximately 150 years, being converted into a home in 2008.
During 2022, the chapel was damaged in a fire and now requires “extensive” refurbishment, with one section of the roof being covered in corrugated sheeting.
On the ground floor of the property, there is an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, with the kitchen area including fitted units, and the lounge area offering vaulted ceilings and large ecclesiastical windows.
Completing the ground floor is a side hall with an understairs cupboard and a cloakroom, while an oak staircase leads upstairs.
On the upper level is a galleried landing bedroom, with period features including a vaulted ceiling, a rear arched window, and a balcony overlooking the lounge, as well as a bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath and an arched window.
Outside, there is a pathway around the property, as well as a front parking area and a decked seating space.
The property is being sold by estate agent Morris Marshall & Poole for a price of £129,950.
The agent said: “Whilst it is sad to see it in its current condition, it has potential to regain its former glory to provide unique contemporary modern accommodation with the ecclesiastical arched windows throughout.”