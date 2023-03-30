This unique cottage comes with its own bar and “stunning” views across the countryside. 

The cottage, in Capel Dewi, comes with a traditional Dutch barn currently used as a bar and entertaining area. 

The property has character aspects throughout, such as this feature fireplace. (Purplebricks )

The property could be the ultimate relaxation spot, with a bathroom balcony and views of the rolling hills, as well as the bar in the barn. 

Inside the cottage, on the ground floor there is a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and an office, as well as a WC and a utility room. 

There are French doors and a Juliet balcony from the bathroom, allowing for countryside views. (Purplebricks )

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bespoke Juliet balcony, allowing you to look out at the countryside while in the bath. 

Outside, the Dutch barn provides an entertaining area for family and friends, incorporating a bar. 

The Dutch barn, which currently houses a bar area, could potentially be converted into an annexe. (Purplebricks )

This space could also be converted into a granny annexe or a holiday rental. 

In the gardens, which are described as “generous”, there is a large wooden chalet with a wood-burning stove, and an outside decking area. 

The wooden chalet in the garden. (Purplebricks )

The property is being sold by estate agents Purplebricks for a guide price of £399,000. 

Matthew Elliott, Local Property Partner, commented: "If you are looking for a change of lifestyle, then this idyllic detached cottage with Dutch barn located in the semi-rural Capel Dewi – a small village in the county of Ceredigion – is ideal, plus generous mature gardens are perfect for unwinding after a busy day."