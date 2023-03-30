This unique cottage comes with its own bar and “stunning” views across the countryside.
The cottage, in Capel Dewi, comes with a traditional Dutch barn currently used as a bar and entertaining area.
The property could be the ultimate relaxation spot, with a bathroom balcony and views of the rolling hills, as well as the bar in the barn.
Inside the cottage, on the ground floor there is a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and an office, as well as a WC and a utility room.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bespoke Juliet balcony, allowing you to look out at the countryside while in the bath.
Outside, the Dutch barn provides an entertaining area for family and friends, incorporating a bar.
This space could also be converted into a granny annexe or a holiday rental.
In the gardens, which are described as “generous”, there is a large wooden chalet with a wood-burning stove, and an outside decking area.
The property is being sold by estate agents Purplebricks for a guide price of £399,000.
Matthew Elliott, Local Property Partner, commented: "If you are looking for a change of lifestyle, then this idyllic detached cottage with Dutch barn located in the semi-rural Capel Dewi – a small village in the county of Ceredigion – is ideal, plus generous mature gardens are perfect for unwinding after a busy day."